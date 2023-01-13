Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,759,195. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.21.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

