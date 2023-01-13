Insider Selling: Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Sells 180,000 Shares of Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 180,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$23,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,019,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,042,565.81.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 175,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$23,625.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 1,000,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 200,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$9,520.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 397,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$19,850.00.

Ximen Mining Stock Down 3.3 %

CVE:XIM traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 163,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$17.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. Ximen Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.24.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

