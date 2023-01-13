Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Sells 1,370 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 680,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,505. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,918 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 993,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after purchasing an additional 689,276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 870,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,364,000 after purchasing an additional 500,058 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,703,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.