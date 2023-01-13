Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $51,223.51.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.82. 612,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,975. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Sprout Social by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after buying an additional 351,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 95.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 519,059 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sprout Social by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

