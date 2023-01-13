Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RH Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RH stock traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $319.41. 1,064,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,153. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.76 and its 200 day moving average is $265.79. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $475.96.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RH by 117.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $23,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.81.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.