Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,318,248.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $7,124,400.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $7,194,000.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $5,884,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $5,700,400.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00.

Moderna Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $3.94 on Friday, reaching $192.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,224,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.07 and its 200-day moving average is $158.94. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,314,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

