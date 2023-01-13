Insider Selling: Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO Sells 3,817 Shares of Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $25,764.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.73. 333,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,354. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 53,252.24% and a negative return on equity of 508.89%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CKPT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $26.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.
