Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sells 80,750 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,424,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,387,518. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 52.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 96,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 442.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 314,499 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,304,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

