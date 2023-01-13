Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Insider Sells 5,253 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $150,813.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. 2,001,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,280. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $803.95 million, a PE ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 1.80. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Aehr Test Systems

AEHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

