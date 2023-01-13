IndiGG Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,625.17 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $49,625.17 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

