IndiGG (INDI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $71,377.84

IndiGG (INDI) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $71,377.84 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

