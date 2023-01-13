Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CEO Peter Salzmann Sells 4,021 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of IMVT opened at $19.26 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IMVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 20.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.