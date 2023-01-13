IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.65.

Shares of IAG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 663,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,738. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.38.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 385.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

