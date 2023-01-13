Humanscape (HUM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.97 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $3.96 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

