Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Down 1.5 %

HOLX opened at $79.87 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.