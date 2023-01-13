Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.17

Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.40. Highway shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 4,251 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Highway Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Highway Cuts Dividend

Highway ( NASDAQ:HIHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Highway’s payout ratio is currently 125.01%.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

See Also

