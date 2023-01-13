Helium (HNT) Trading 25.2% Higher This Week

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Helium has a market capitalization of $315.96 million and $4.65 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00011908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003098 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008434 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00426026 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,806.15 or 0.30091066 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,102,708 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
