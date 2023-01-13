Head to Head Analysis: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) & Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 26.38% -168.03% 20.75% Vista Energy 22.25% 36.52% 13.10%

Volatility and Risk

W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

51.2% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares W&T Offshore and Vista Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $558.01 million 1.52 -$41.48 million $1.63 3.63 Vista Energy $652.19 million 2.17 $50.65 million $2.34 6.88

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for W&T Offshore and Vista Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vista Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $9.10, indicating a potential upside of 53.98%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Vista Energy.

Summary

Vista Energy beats W&T Offshore on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

