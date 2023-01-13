Harbor Advisory Corp MA Purchases 2,211 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.7% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average is $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.