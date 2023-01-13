Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 20.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 21.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock worth $1,941,186 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

