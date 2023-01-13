GYL Financial Synergies LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.27. 23,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,183. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

