GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 2,777 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.10. 77,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,782. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $434.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

