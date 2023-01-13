Grin Tops One Day Volume of $877,036.15 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $877,036.15 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,907.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00444975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00872087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00109844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.00626622 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00224780 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

