Gregory W. Jones Sells 1,000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.1 %

Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.16. 995,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $100.22.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,330,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

