Gregory W. Jones Sells 1,000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.1 %
Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.16. 995,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $100.22.
Lamb Weston Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,330,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamb Weston (LW)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.