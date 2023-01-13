Graypoint LLC Buys Shares of 1,231 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $176.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

