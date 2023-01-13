Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Shares of GLAD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $360.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

