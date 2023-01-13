Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 78,037 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $53,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

GILD stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.