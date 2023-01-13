GG TOKEN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $117.22 Million (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $117.22 million and approximately $30,858.02 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00432462 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,943.88 or 0.30545654 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00922349 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09065606 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $28,709.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

