Genesis Vision Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $578,585.08 and approximately $339.34 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

