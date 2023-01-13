Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 14th

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.21.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $721.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,116 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

