GateToken 1-Day Volume Hits $705,206.71 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $368.47 million and $705,206.71 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00018124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00034042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00041914 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00235264 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.37329678 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $506,577.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.