Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Has $611,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.57. 171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,270. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.88.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

