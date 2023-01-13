FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. FMC makes up about 3.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FMC worth $22,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Insider Activity

FMC Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.78. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

