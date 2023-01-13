FlatQube Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.43 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. FlatQube has a total market cap of $22.43 million and $3,109.54 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlatQube has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00007983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.40084927 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,541.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

