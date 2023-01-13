First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 801,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $52.58.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
