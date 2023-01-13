First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 801,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $52.58.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.