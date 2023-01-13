Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 81 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.69. The stock had a trading volume of 29,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $343.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.81.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total value of $1,189,947.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,525,746 shares in the company, valued at $34,730,817,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total transaction of $1,189,947.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,525,746 shares in the company, valued at $34,730,817,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,248 shares of company stock worth $126,834,100. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

