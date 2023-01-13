Financial Counselors Inc. Has $20.40 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $20,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 16.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Novartis by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,602. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

