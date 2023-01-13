Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $5.86 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,778 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,737,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $143,431,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,577,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after buying an additional 1,047,737 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,553,000 after acquiring an additional 112,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,334 shares in the last quarter.

DFAX stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

