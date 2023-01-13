Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $12.66 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,931 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 13.99% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TEQI opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

