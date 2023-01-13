Financial Connections Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $52.27.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

