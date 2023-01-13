Financial Connections Group Inc. Acquires 1,795 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMXF. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $279,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMXF stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51.

