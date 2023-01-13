Financial Comparison: Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) versus Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rockley Photonics and Tempo Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Tempo Automation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 1,747.39%. Tempo Automation has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.01%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Tempo Automation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics -3,061.94% -589.47% -104.40% Tempo Automation N/A -110.63% -3.15%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rockley Photonics has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Tempo Automation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics $8.21 million 3.36 -$168.01 million ($1.48) -0.14 Tempo Automation N/A N/A $5.85 million N/A N/A

Tempo Automation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rockley Photonics.

About Rockley Photonics

(Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design. The company also provides a biosensing platform for consumer wellness, long-term health trend monitoring, patient monitoring, early disease detection, nutrition management, and treatment of certain chronic diseases. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About Tempo Automation

(Get Rating)

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.