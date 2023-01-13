Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,455 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.