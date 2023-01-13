Euler (EUL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $39.67 Million

Euler (EUL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Euler has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a total market capitalization of $39.67 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $4.00 or 0.00020012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Euler alerts:

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

