Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.78

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 49.1% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00009440 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $115.00 million and $1.36 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,842.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00452595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00877430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00112711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.68 or 0.00635055 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00224653 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,641,381 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.