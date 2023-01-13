Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of EQX stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 194,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,859. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 344,878 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 449.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 370,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 303,330 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

