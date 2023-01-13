Energy Web Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $107.45 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $107.45 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $3.26 or 0.00017256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00431489 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,756.36 or 0.30472607 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00976649 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

