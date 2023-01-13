Enegra (EGX) Price Reaches $175.78 on Exchanges (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $175.78 or 0.00906016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $14.94 billion and approximately $1.95 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.42 or 0.00425203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,821.15 or 0.30032927 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.37 or 0.00982171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 175.87860714 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,943,805.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

