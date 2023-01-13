Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EDVMF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.24) to GBX 2,580 ($31.43) in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

