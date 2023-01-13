Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Trading Down 4.1%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36. 1,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 145,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

